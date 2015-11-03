BERLIN Nov 3 Volkswagen said on Tuesday it had uncovered "inconsistencies" when determining carbon dioxide emission levels which could affect around 800,000 cars.

VW said preliminary estimates of the economic risks of the inconsistencies detected amount to about 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion), without being more specific.

"VW's top management will immediately start a dialogue with responsible authorities regarding the consequences of these findings," the carmaker said. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)