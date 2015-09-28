FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Volkswagen's
light commercial vehicles account for 1.8 million of the 11
million diesel cars fitted with software linked to a scandal
over rigged emissions tests, a spokesman for VW's commercial
vehicles business told a German newspaper.
The VW business, whose models include the Transporter and
Caddy vans, plans to present proposals to authorities in the
coming weeks for technical measures to be taken on the affected
cars, Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung cited the spokesman as
saying in a summary of an article to be published on Tuesday.
After that, it will take several weeks to implement the
measures in customers' cars, he said.
VW said last week around 11 million cars of its group brands
worldwide are affected by the diesel emissions scandal.
Its premium brand Audi said earlier on Monday 2.1 million
cars were fitted with the software that allowed parent
Volkswagen to cheat U.S. emission tests. Czech volume division
Skoda said 1.2 million of its cars were affected. About 5
million Volkswagen brand cars are affected.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)