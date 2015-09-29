WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday asked Volkswagen AG to turn over documents related to the company's diesel emissions scandal, including records concerning the development of a software program intended to defeat regulatory emissions tests.

In separate letters, leading Republicans and Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee requested information from both Volkswagen and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of an investigation into the controversy.

