Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Top senators on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee are investigating Volkswagen AG's actions related to federal tax credits designed to reward consumers for buying environmentally-friendly vehicles, according to a letter released on Wednesday.
The move by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden was conveyed in a letter to the automaker dated Oct. 6 but made public on Wednesday.
It comes after the company admitted that it used a software trick to show false, "clean-burning" diesel engine performance in some of its models.
MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm which the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.