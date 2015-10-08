WASHINGTON Oct 8 Volkwagen's U.S. chief
executive told lawmakers on Thursday that cheating on emissions
with the use of software in diesel cars was not a corporate
decision, but something that "individuals did."
"This was a couple of software engineers who put this in for
whatever reason," Michael Horn, VW's U.S. head, said about the
software code called defeat devices, the company put in diesel
cars since 2009. Horn was testifying under oath to the House of
Representatives Oversight and Investigations panel about the
emissions scandal that has wiped away more than a third of the
company's market value and sent tremors through the global auto
industry.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and David Morgan)