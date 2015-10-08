Volkswagen's cheating on emissions
with the use of software in diesel cars was not a corporate
decision, but something that "individuals did," its U.S. chief
executive told lawmakers on Thursday.
Michael Horn, Volkswagen's U.S. president and chief
executive, testified under oath to the House of Representatives
Oversight and Investigations panel about the emissions scandal
that has wiped away more than a third of the company's market
value and sent tremors through the global auto industry.
"This was a couple of software engineers who put this in for
whatever reason," Horn said about the software code called
defeat devices, which the company put in diesel cars since 2009
to cheat government tests of emissions harmful to human health.
"Some people have made the wrong decisions in order to get
away with something that will have to be found out," Horn said
when asked by lawmakers on the panel if Volkswagen cheated with
defeat devices because it was cheaper than using existing
technology that can cut emissions.
The German automaker has suspended 10 senior managers,
including three top engineers, as part of its internal
investigation. The inquiry has found employees began to install
defeat devices after realizing a costly new engine would fail
U.S. emissions standards, according to sources. Company
investigators have found no evidence against the engineers.
Representative Chris Collins, a Republican from New York,
said he categorically rejected Horn's statement that using
defeat devices was not a corporate decision.
"Either your entire organization is incompetent when it
comes to trying to come up with intellectual property, and I
don't believe that for a second, or they are complicit at the
highest levels in a massive cover-up that continues today,"
Collins said.
Horn admitted that Volkswagen, even after hearing in the
spring of 2014 about an independent study that showed emissions
irregularities in two of its diesel cars, told U.S. air
regulators that the higher emissions data was the result of
technical problems with the tests.
The company told regulators only on Sept. 3 that it was
using defeat devices in diesel cars since the 2009 models, Horn
said.
"Now we learn you knew some 18 months ago," said
Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, about
Volkswagen learning of the study by the International Council on
Clean Transportation and West Virginia University. "What did you
really do to fix it and come clean, versus simply going along?
But ultimately, the saying rings true: cheaters never prosper."
Horn said he had "no understanding" of what defeat devices
were and only learned of them at a meeting in September that
Volkswagen held with U.S. and California air regulators.
Horn, sitting alone before the committee with folded hands
and a furrowed brow, apologized to lawmakers for Volkswagen's
use of a defeat device, and pledged to cooperate with the
committee. But he offered little new, saying the company's
external investigation remains at a preliminary stage.
The scandal is the biggest business crisis in Volkswagen's
78-year history, and forced the ouster of long-time CEO Martin
Winterkorn.