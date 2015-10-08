(Repeats for additional subscribers)
* Few levers in place to force consumers to comply
* Angry VW owners worry a refit will reduce performance
* EPA can order a recall but has limited enforcement
authority
By Alexandria Sage and Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 As Volkswagen AG
VOWG-p.DE prepares to explain how it might fix the polluting
diesel cars that set off the biggest scandal in the German
automaker's history, whatever solution it proposes could be
undermined by some owners in the United States who won't bring
their cars in for a recall and can't be forced to.
The cars, some 482,000 Passats, Golfs and Jettas sold in
model years 2009 to 2015 in the United States, are peppy and fun
to drive, owners say. Because fixing the cars is likely to
result in lower performance and fuel economy, some drivers will
decline, even though their cars would continue to spew 40 times
the smog-producing emissions permitted by some states. If they
do, there are few enforcement levers in place.
In the three states with the most VW diesel cars caught up
in the emissions scandal, only California withholds registration
renewals from cars that fail to comply with recalls. In Texas
and Florida, which have the second- and third-highest number of
VW diesels after California, there are no emission standards in
place for diesel vehicles.
Nationally, only 17 states are required by the Clean Air Act
to confirm that owners of cars subjected to a recall show proof
they have complied with it before they are allowed to take an
emissions test required to register their cars, the
Environmental Protection Agency said.
The EPA couldn't confirm whether the 33 other states don't
require owners to prove they have complied with a recalI. Texas
doesn't include diesel vehicles in its emission inspection
program and Florida no longer has a vehicle emission inspection
program, EPA said. It isn't known how many other states don't
require vehicles to pass emissions tests.
The EPA has said a recall is likely.
"I love the car," said the owner of a diesel Passat in
Florida named Thomas, who didn't want to give his last name
because of privacy concerns. "However, a lot of that is based
upon the performance of the car. I am very dismayed that I am
now in the position of ignoring the recall to have the
performance of the car versus having the recall performed and
the car not performing like the one I purchased."
Jared Allen, a spokesman with the National Auto Dealers
Association, said loopholes in states such as Florida are why
the nationwide recall completion rate hovers around 70 percent.
"There is no enforcement mechanism that is tied to the
consumer's ability to continue driving the vehicle," Allen said.
German regulators have set a Wednesday deadline for VW to
disclose how vehicles will be fixed to comply with EU emissions
laws.. On Thursday, VW's U.S. head will testify
before U.S. lawmakers.
In the meantime, one owner on the VWVortex website said that
VW would have to wave "a big carrot" in front of their customers
to get them to comply with the recall.
That could come in the form of loyalty programs, trade-ins,
or cash incentives. VW late last week informed dealers it would
offer "loyalty bonuses" of $2,000 for owners who want to trade
in their cars.
Thomas from Florida said he doubted that would be enough: "I
think the hit we'll take in resale will be much greater than
that."
The EPA has the authority to order VW to recall the
vehicles, but its authority to compel consumers to get their
cars repaired is limited.
Asked about enforcement levers, the EPA said a recall
wouldn't necessarily require owners to repair their vehicle.
Manufacturers have to submit quarterly reports summarizing
response rates to the agency, the EPA said.
But the stakes of disobeying a recall are clear: "Without
the repairs, vehicles may be emitting harmful pollutants in
excess of the federal emission standards," the EPA said in a
statement to Reuters.
In a recall, California officials deny re-registrations to
owners who fail to bring their vehicles into compliance.
Vehicles are registered yearly so owners could get away without
a fix for up to a year without being caught.
"I'd most likely wait as long as possible and let others be
the technology pathfinders and get my cars 'fixed' only when
there was a hard deadline by California after other folks get
all the bugs worked out," said owner David Rosing of Los
Angeles.
A majority of states, however, including Texas and Florida,
have no such laws, frustrating environmentalists.
"I'm a bit surprised if Texas and Florida don't do the same
thing (as California) and the EPA doesn't enforce that," said
Roland Hwang, director of the National Resource Defense
Council's energy and transportation program.
One thing that could affect the recall response rate is that
problem is emissions-related and not a safety issue. Even in
safety recalls, many vehicle owners don't take cars back to
dealers to get them repaired, as they are not forced to.
According to the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which
is currently researching recall response rates, in 99 percent of
safety recalls from 2000 to 2013, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration did not issue an unconditional "do not
drive" recommendation.
That means that without Volkswagen's prodding its customers
or wooing them with financial incentives, regulators can do
little but hope that owners will comply.
"Regulators should be giving the orders and calling the
shots," said Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for
Biological Diversity. "Instead, VW seems to be in the driver's
seat."
(Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Steve Trousdale and
John Pickering)