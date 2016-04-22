WOLFSBURG, Germany, April 22 Volkswagen is not yet able to put a figure on the total cost of cleaning up the diesel emissions cheating scandal until a final deal is struck with authorities in the United States, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Friday.

VW on Thursday said it had agreed on a framework of the deal with the Justice Department, state of California, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Trade Commission as well as lawyers for car owners who filed class action civil lawsuits.

"We are today not in a position to preempt the outcome of negotiations which will determine the cost," Mueller told a news conference at Volkswagen's headquarters.

On Friday, Volkswagen unveiled 16.2 billion euros ($18.3 billion) in provisions for 2015, which Mueller said included the cost of technical fixes for cars that violate clean air standards, buybacks of vehicles and legal costs.

But the group still faces U.S. Justice Department fines as part of an expected civil settlement, an ongoing Justice Department investigation that could lead to criminal charges and an outcry in Europe to do more for millions of owners of VW vehicles.

($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Andresa Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)