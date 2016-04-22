WOLFSBURG, Germany, April 22 Volkswagen
is not yet able to put a figure on the total cost of
cleaning up the diesel emissions cheating scandal until a final
deal is struck with authorities in the United States, Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said on Friday.
VW on Thursday said it had agreed on a framework of the deal
with the Justice Department, state of California, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Trade Commission as
well as lawyers for car owners who filed class action civil
lawsuits.
"We are today not in a position to preempt the outcome of
negotiations which will determine the cost," Mueller told a news
conference at Volkswagen's headquarters.
On Friday, Volkswagen unveiled 16.2 billion euros ($18.3
billion) in provisions for 2015, which Mueller said included the
cost of technical fixes for cars that violate clean air
standards, buybacks of vehicles and legal costs.
But the group still faces U.S. Justice Department fines as
part of an expected civil settlement, an ongoing Justice
Department investigation that could lead to criminal charges and
an outcry in Europe to do more for millions of owners of VW
vehicles.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Reporting by Andresa Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)