Sept 30 Volkswagen has admitted to
cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, sending
shares in Europe's largest carmaker down more than a third in
value and sparking the biggest business crisis in its 78-year
history.
Following are some of the costs the company could have to
pay, excluding any potential drop in car sales or prices.
COST OF RECALL
Volkswagen said on Sept. 29 it would recall up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide that were fitted with illegal software. Some
analysts have said this could cost more than $6.5 billion.
THE REGULATORS
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Sept. 18
Volkswagen faced penalties of up to $18 billion for cheating in
U.S. diesel emissions tests.
The German transport ministry has said the company
manipulated tests in Europe too.
Regulators across Europe and in parts of Asia and central
America are investigating.
THE AUTHORITIES
California is preparing a major enforcement action against
Volkswagen, the state's top air official said on Sept. 24.
Some analysts have said the company could face lawsuits
under the U.S. Clean Air Act.
German prosecutors said on Sept. 23 they were conducting a
preliminary investigation into Volkswagen following a number of
criminal complaints from citizens.
Prosecutors in several other countries have followed suit.
LAWSUITS
Independent car dealerships sued Volkswagen in California on
Sept. 24 over losses they said they would incur following the
company's admission it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests.
Dozens of other U.S. lawsuits have been filed by owners of
affected cars, and suits may follow elsewhere.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action suit
against Volkswagen on Sept. 25 on behalf of an institutional
investor.
Some European shareholders said they were also considering
claiming damages after the plunge in Volkswagen's shares.
SUBSIDY CLAWBACKS
Spain said on Sept. 29 that Volkswagen had agreed to return
state car purchase subsidies on vehicles fitted with rigged
engines. The country offered subsidies of 1,000 euros ($1,120)
for energy efficient car purchases.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Compiled by Mark Potter; Editing by Keith Weir)