BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
BERLIN, April 21 Volkswagen said it has reached a framework agreement with class action plaintiffs in U.S. court proceedings on Thursday.
The accord with class action plaintiffs will result in "a comprehensive settlement" in coming weeks, Volkswagen (VW) said in an emailed statement published by its Wolfsburg, Germany-based headquarters.
The German carmaker and the U.S. Justice Department reached a deal in principle to address excess diesel emissions in nearly 600,000 vehicles that will include buyback offers and a possible fix, a federal judge said Thursday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.