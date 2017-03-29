BERLIN, March 29 Volkswagen has filed a legal complaint with a Munich court against the searches carried out by German prosecutors against the law firm it hired to investigate its emissions scandal, a spokesman said.

Europe's biggest carmaker had condemned the search of offices of U.S. law firm Jones Day on March 15 and said it would use every legal step to defend itself.

The VW spokesman declined comment on Wednesday when the complaint was lodged with the Munich local court and gave no further details. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)