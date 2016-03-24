March 24 A federal judge on Thursday gave
Volkswagen AG and
U.S. regulators until April 21 to reach a diesel emissions
settlement covering about 600,000 vehicles following the
automaker's massive emissions cheating scandal.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, and lawyers for the
Justice Department and VW, said at a court hearing in San
Francisco that they were making progress in intensive
negotiations, but issues remain and no settlement has been
reached yet.
Breyer said the remedy could involve fixing the 580,000
vehicles on U.S. roads or buy backs and other options, but said
he would not disclose any details of the ongoing talks.
If no deal is reached by April 21, Breyer said he would
consider holding a trial on the issue this summer to address the
vehicles that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says emit
up to 40 times legally allowable pollution in real world
driving.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)