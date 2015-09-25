FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Daimler on Friday
denied allegations by lobby group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH)
that it had rigged emissions data for its vehicles.
DUH has said on Thursday that tests had shown vehicles made
by German carmakers including Daimler significantly exceeded
limits on nitrogen oxide emissions.
"We sharply deny the allegation that we manipulated our cars
during emissions tests. We never did and do not now use a defeat
device," Daimler said in a statement.
It said it was unaware of any data showing its vehicles
breached legal limits and said it was willing to have any of its
vehicles tested.
Daimler's statement comes after U.S. regulators said a week
ago that fellow carmaker Volkswagen had admitted to
programming diesel cars to detect when they were being tested
and alter the running of their engines to conceal their true
emissions.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)