(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
BERLIN Jan 10 Volkswagen has
negotiated a concrete draft of a criminal and civil settlement
worth $4.3 billion with the U.S. Justice Department and said the
impact of the accord on its 2016 financial results cannot yet be
defined.
Volkswagen (VW) said final conclusion of the settlement is
still subject to approval by the carmaker's management and
supervisory boards, adding the two bodies will address the
matter still late on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
The settlement includes a guilty plea by the German company
regarding certain U.S. criminal law provisions and a statement
of facts on the basis of which the fines have to be made, VW
said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)