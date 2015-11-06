New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Scandal-hit Volkswagen's chief designer Walter Maria de Silva will retire at the end of November, the company said on Friday, confirming earlier reports that he would quit.
Volkswagen's statement made no mention of a successor, and said de Silva would remain connected to the company in an advisory capacity. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.