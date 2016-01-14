* EIB investigates possible loan link to emissions cheating
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) has stopped making loans to Volkswagen pending
an investigation into whether some of its previous funding could
have been used by the German carmaker to cheat diesel emissions
tests.
Volkswagen (VW) has been embroiled in scandal since
September, when it admitted to rigging U.S. emissions tests for
some diesel vehicles using software known as "defeat devices".
While no link has been proven between any EIB loans and
defeat devices, the bank cannot yet rule out a connection
between the banned software and "part of a 400 million euro
($435 million) EIB loan," EIB President Werner Hoyer told
reporters in Brussels.
The loan was repaid in full by VW in 2014.
"To be on the safe side, we have decided to put on hold any
new loans to Volkswagen for the time being," Hoyer said, adding
findings would be assessed "at the latest within a year".
The EIB describes itself on its website as "the largest
multilateral borrower and lender by volume". It provides loans
on favourable terms for sustainable investment projects in line
with EU policy.
It described the Volkswagen group as "a long-term partner"
and said it had lent VW, together with subsidiaries worldwide, 5
billion euros since 1990. Of this, 1.9 billion had yet to be
repaid.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment, saying only that
the company had been in confidential discussions with the EIB
for some time.
The carmaker faces multi-billion dollar fines over the
emissions scandal.
Last month, sources familiar with the matter said VW had
agreed a 20 billion euro bridge loan with 13 banks to help
shoulder the costs of the scandal.
