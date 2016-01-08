(New throughout, updates with NY, Michigan AG comments)
By David Shepardson
Jan 8 Three U.S. state attorneys general
criticized Volkswagen AG on Friday for citing German
law to withhold documents from a group of states investigating
the German automaker's use of illegal diesel emissions software.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said it was
"frustrating" that "despite public statements professing
cooperation ... Volkswagen is, in fact, resisting cooperation by
citing German law."
Officials said VW is withholding emails between its
executives and other communications from the group of 48 U.S.
state attorneys general investigating excess emissions in
580,000 U.S. diesel cars. The U.S. Justice Department and German
prosecutors are also investigating the automaker, which has said
up to 11 million vehicles worldwide had the software.
With Volkswagen citing German privacy law, New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman said the German automaker "has failed
to pursue every avenue to overcome the obstacles" it has cited.
"Our patience with Volkswagen is wearing thin."
He complained that VW's cooperation has been "spotty." VW
"has been slow to produce documents from its US files, it has
sought to delay responses until it completes its 'independent
investigation' several months from now," Schneiderman said in a
statement.
Megan Hawthorne, a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General
Bill Schuette, said "we share the frustrations" of New York and
Connecticut. "We will do what is necessary to move the
investigation forward."
State attorneys general could take further steps to try to
compel cooperation. VW declined to say if it is withholding
documents.
The company has blamed the deception on a small group of
employees. It has hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law firm
Jones Day to investigate the circumstances under which the
company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine
settings to reduce emissions whenever vehicles were tested.
"We are in permanent exchange with U.S. authorities and are
cooperating closely with them. We are not commenting on ongoing
investigations," a spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW said.
Jepsen said state AGs will "seek to use any means available
to us to conduct a thorough investigation of Volkswagen's
conduct."
On Monday, the Justice Department filed a civil suit against
VW seeking up to $46 billion for Clean Air Act violations in
allowing excess emissions in 580,000 diesel vehicles. A criminal
investigation is ongoing.
The Justice Department's suit said government "efforts to
learn the truth about the (excess) emissions ... were impeded
and obstructed by material omissions and misleading information
provided by VW entities."
VW CEO Matthias Mueller will meet with Environmental
Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy on Wednesday in
the highest-level talks since VW's emissions scandal became
public in September.
"We haven't identified a satisfactory way forward, but those
discussions are going to continue," McCarthy said Thursday.
