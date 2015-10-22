BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp posts Q4 funds from operations $0.18/shr
* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and operations update
BERLIN Oct 22 Volkswagen said it was looking into whether cars using earlier versions of its diesel engine EA 288 may have contained software used to manipulate emissions test data.
Cars using the current version of its EA 288 engine do not have the cheat software, Volkswagen said on Thursday.
"Other generations of the EA 288 are currently being examined," Europe's biggest carmaker said in an e-mailed statement, without providing further details.
German news agency DPA earlier reported that previous versions of VW engines could be affected by the emissions scandal that has rocked Volkswagen in recent weeks. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and operations update
LA PAZ, March 22 Dozens of German companies including Siemens attended meetings in Bolivia this week to discuss building a coast-to-coast railway through Brazil, Bolivia and Peru that could speed up the export of corn and soybeans to Asia, German and Bolivian officials said on Wednesday.