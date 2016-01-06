Jan 6 The U.S. Justice Department has sued
Volkswagen AG for allegedly violating environmental
laws in a case that could cost the German automaker tens of
billions of dollars.
Such lawsuits are typically settled at a fraction of the
maximum penalty. The civil lawsuit was filed on behalf of the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The following are outcomes of past cases brought by the EPA
against car and truckmakers:
HYUNDAI AND KIA
2014: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp paid a $100 million civil
penalty, the highest fine to date for violations of the Clean
Air Act. The penalty was based on their sales of more than 1.2
million vehicles that collectively would emit approximately 4.75
million metric tonnes of greenhouse gases in excess of what the
automakers certified to the EPA. They also forfeited emissions
credits equivalent to their excess emissions estimated to be
worth more than $200 million and promised to spend approximately
$50 million on measures to prevent any future violations.
TOYOTA
2003: Japan's Toyota Motor Corp settled a case with
the EPA and the Justice Department, which had sued it for about
$58 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act involving 2.2
million cars. Toyota was accused of having a diagnostics system
that failed to provide drivers with a timely alert about
problems with the treatment of emissions. Toyota had to pay a
fine of $500,000 and bore the costs of modifying school buses
and other remedies. The total cost to Toyota was about $34
million.
TRUCKMAKERS
1998: Seven truckmakers spent a total of more than $1
billion to settle a case with the EPA. Caterpillar,
Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Mack Trucks, Navistar,
Renault and Volvo were accused of having
installed defeat devices in 1.3 million diesel engines. The
truckmakers paid a fine of $83.4 million plus costs of more than
$850 million for recalls, modernization of old engines and the
rollout of new engines.
HONDA
1998: Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd was accused of
deactivating misfire monitoring devices in 1.6 million cars. It
settled with the EPA at a cost of $267 million, including $250
million for extended guarantees and services and a fine of $12.6
million.
FORD
1998: Ford Motor Co spent $7.8 million to settle a
case with the EPA, including the payment of $2.5 million in
fines. Ford had been accused of installing defeat devices in
60,000 Econoline vans to cut fuel usage, with the result that
nitrogen oxide emissions limits were clearly exceeded when
driving at high speed.
GM
1995: General Motors settled a case over illegal
software allegedly installed in 470,000 Cadillacs at a total
cost of $45 million. GM paid a fine of $11 million to the EPA
and spent $25 million on a recall. The defeat devices caused
carbon monoxide emissions measuring three times the legal limit,
according to the EPA.
(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; additional reporting by Rory
Carroll in San Francisco; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing
by Tom Brown and David Clarke)