BRUSSELS Nov 3 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it quickly wanted clarity on the full extent of car
emissions cheating by Volkswagen, the day after U.S. regulators
said they had widened their accusations of emissions test
cheating.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) said late
on Monday Volkswagen used devices to rig
air-pollution tests in 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines used mostly
in Porsche and Audi models.
"We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have
the complete picture," Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet said
in a statement.
The Commission has invited all EU countries that approved
Volkswagen group cars as conforming to EU law to carry out the
necessary investigations and report back.
