* Representatives of EU countries set to vote on new testing
* Germany among those seeking to weaken compromise - sources
* Parliament also to vote on air quality law
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 27 The European Parliament on
Tuesday stoked the pressure on EU regulators to end emissions
cheating in the car industry with a resolution urging swift
adoption of tougher vehicle testing and early results of
investigations into what went wrong.
Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen is battling
the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history after
admitting in September it installed software in diesel vehicles
to deceive regulators about their toxic emissions.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has had evidence
for years of a yawning gap between the performance of cars in
the real world and in test conditions and has proposed
legislation to improve the testing regime.
A resolution backed by a majority of members of the European
Parliament meeting in Strasbourg demanded the Commission report
to the EU assembly following "a full and transparent
investigation" by the end of March next year.
It also called for swift implementation of real driving
emissions tests to close the gap between the amount of emissions
cars produce on the road as opposed to in artificial test
environments.
"We now have the political momentum for a radical overhaul,"
Liberal Democrat politician Catherine Bearder said in a
statement.
The resolution is not binding but increases pressure on the
Commission and member states, whose representatives are expected
to vote in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday on the proposed
new testing regime.
The Commission has proposed real-world testing for nitrogen
oxides should begin next year but full implementation for new
models would only be phased in from 2017, seven years after the
European Commission announced the initiative.
Carole Dieschbourg, environment minister for Luxembourg,
holder of the EU presidency, said after a meeting on Monday that
ministers from most nations had expressed the need for urgent
action, while Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said
ministers were "very close" to agreeing a compromise.
EU sources have said the nations lobbying to weaken the
proposal include Germany, home to Volkswagen.
"Governments like Germany's must rise from under the wheels
of the car lobby to put air quality before big business,"
Greenpeace climate and energy expert Jiri Jerabek said.
Nitrogen oxides from diesel cars are a prime source of air
pollution that has been blamed for more than 400,000 premature
deaths in the EU yearly, according to Commission data, and costs
up to 940 billion euros ($1.04 trillion) annually because of
health bills.
Separately, the European Parliament will on Wednesday vote
on proposals to reduce limits for air pollutants, such as
nitrogen oxides. Member states will get their chance to rule on
the plans later this year.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Dale Hudson)