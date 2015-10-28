* Netherlands led attempts to get tougher rules
* Green politicians say will seek to block deal
* Deal gives car industry more time and more scope to
pollute

By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 European countries reached a
compromise deal on new testing rules for cars on Wednesday that
allows vehicles to carry on emitting more than twice agreed
pollution limits despite an outcry caused by the Volkswagen
emissions scandal.
The agreement, thrashed out in extended talks, diluted a
proposal from the European Commission, the EU executive, after
many of the 28 member states demanded leeway to protect the car
industry.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
Netherlands had been among a handful of countries seeking
stricter rules and it alone voted against the compromise as too
weak.
Before the talks that began at 10 am (0900 GMT) and finished
around 3.30 pm, two hours later than planned, national position
papers seen by Reuters showed deep divisions between nations.
Among those calling for more latitude for the car industry,
the German government said: "the diesel engine should be
preserved as a powertrain option on the mass market." Germany
also said controls on enforcement of legal limits needed to be
pragmatic.
The European Commission had heaped pressure on EU
governments to reach a swift deal.
Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said earlier on
Wednesday if member states could not agree, they would dent
consumer confidence and have negative consequences for the
automotive industry.
The European Commission proposed "real-world" testing would
become operational from next year, but would only take full
effect after a two-year phase-in for new vehicles from 2017.
Initially nitrogen oxide (NOx) readings, primarily
associated with diesel cars, could exceed an 80
milligramme/kilometre limit by 60 percent before falling to 20
percent.
Instead, the compromise agreed on Wednesday sets a
"conformity factor" of 2.1 from late 2017, meaning cars could
emit more than twice the official limit.
Two years later, it would fall to 1.5, the EU sources said,
meaning vehicles could emit nitrogen oxides, associated with
respiratory disease and premature death, up to 50 percent above
the legal ceiling.
Volkswagen is battling the biggest business crisis in its
78-year history after admitting in September it installed
software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about
toxic emissions.
In Europe, a failure to close the gap between NOx emissions
in real driving conditions compared with tests, confirmed by
European Commission research, has drawn unfavourable comparisons
with Washington's track record in policing business.
Members of the European Parliament criticised the decision.
"Today's decision on new car emission tests is
contemptible," Dutch Liberal politician Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy
said.
Green politicians said they would examine a possible legal
challenge.
"We will now look at all legal means to challenge this
decision and will push for the European Parliament to object to
the proposal," Green environment spokesperson and vice-president
Bas Eickhout said in a statement.
Environmental campaigners were also critical.
"It seems governments would rather citizens die as a result
of diesel exhaust emissions than require carmakers to fit
technology typically costing 100 euros," Greg Archer, clean
vehicles manager at Transport & Environment, said.
