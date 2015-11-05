BRUSSELS Nov 5 The European Commission has
written to all EU environment and industry ministers asking
whether they had any knowledge of "irregularities" concerning
carbon dioxide emissions from cars and if so, how many vehicles
could have been affected.
In a deepening scandal, Volkswagen on Tuesday
said it had understated the fuel consumption and carbon dioxide
emissions of about 800,000 vehicles sold in Europe.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the Commission says it was not
aware of any irregularities concerning carbon dioxide values and
would like to seek the support of EU governments "to find out
how and why this could happen".
It said it had already contacted Germany's Federal Motor
Transport Authority (KBA), which is responsible for approving
the conformity of new car types, and was raising the issue with
other national authorities at a meeting late on Thursday in
Brussels.
The letter, dated Nov. 5 and signed by Industry Commissioner
Elzbieta Bienkowksa and Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel
Arias Canete, urged all member states to investigate.
In particular, it asked each minister for information by the
end of this month concerning "any evidence or information
concerning possible irregularities related to the certification
of CO2 emissions values".
"If relevant, how many of the vehicles that were newly
registered in your country in the calendar years 2012, 2013 and
2014 were possibly affected," the letter asked.
The European Commission said it does not comment on
unpublished documents.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Holmes)