* Environment committee to vote on Dec. 14
* Any decision would require plenary endorsement
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 Members of the European
Parliament are expected to vote against car pollution testing
rules they say are too soft on automakers and fail to learn the
lessons of Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal,
politicians and EU sources said.
Members of the Parliament's environment committee said they
had cross-party support for a proposal - which will be put to a
committee vote on Dec. 14 - that aims to block an EU emissions
testing deal agreed in October.
That deal, agreed in a closed-door committee of
representatives of the 28 member states, still allowed vehicles
to carry on emitting more than twice official pollution limits.
"We need to object because it is a crazy decision. Car
makers have been delaying this for years. Then we find out they
have been cheating on it and we reward them by giving them more
time and saying they can emit more," Green environment
spokesperson and vice-president Bas Eickhout said.
Cross-party coordinators met at the Parliament in Strasbourg
on Monday and agreed a time-table for the parliamentary action,
which will culminate in a plenary vote in January.
Dutch Liberal politician Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy also said he
was confident of a majority to oppose the testing deal in the
environment committee.
"When there are companies who are deliberately trying to
fool us, we are rewarding them. What kind of message is that to
the rest of the world?" Gerbrandy said. "We are showing that we
are rather weak guardians of our European regulation."
Any decision in the environment committee would have to be
confirmed by a plenary vote, where cross-party support would be
more difficult. If a plenary vote also went against the EU's
emissions testing deal, the executive European Commission would
have to draw up a new proposal.
Despite what could mean a delay of up two years measures to
narrow the gap between emissions produced in artificial testing
conditions and in real driving conditions, politicians said
their objection would signal their desire for tougher measures.
"When I sense the mood, I think there will be a majority
that will reject the proposal in the plenary as well," said Mark
Demesmaeker, a member of the Conservatives and Reformists Group,
the biggest parliamentary bloc.
"The technology to build cleaner diesel cars is there; the
pollution by diesel cars is harming our health," he said. "They
are killing us."
(Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Potter)