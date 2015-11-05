BERLIN Nov 5 European Industry Commissioner
Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Thursday she wanted the European
Commission to have oversight powers to supervise national
controls and tests for cars in the wake of the Volkswagen
emissions scandal.
"At the moment, the problem is that the Commission can't do
much," she said in Berlin. "We must get some sort of supervisory
powers over national controls."
Speaking in Berlin, she also said Volkswagen needed to be
fully transparent and that it could not regain confidence if it
hid anything.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Caroline Copley)