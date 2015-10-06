* Officials meet to unlock emissions plan stalemate
* Industry resists EU plan to crack down on emissions
* Real-world testing due to begin early next year
By Barbara Lewis and Laurence Frost
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 6 The European Commission
sought on Tuesday to increase pressure on carmakers to agree to
faster, deeper diesel emissions cuts, counting on public anger
over Volkswagen's test-rigging to help its case.
In an unprecedented test of its political heft - and of
European regulatory enforcement - the industry is resisting a
push by Brussels to crack down on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions
that are as much as seven times the legal limit on average.
European government officials were meeting in Brussels in an
attempt to unlock a stalemate over plans to introduce real-world
measurements of diesel emissions rather than rely on easily
manipulated lab tests.
Tuesday's technical meeting may offer "one of the first
weather vanes with respect to potential proposals to changes in
legislation in the wake of the VW saga", said Arndt Ellinghorst,
a London-based automotive analyst with Evercore ISI.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's exposure of VW
cheating has provoked wider scrutiny of the chasm between
official test results and excessive real-world diesel emissions
by much of the industry in Europe. NOx and particulates are
blamed for many thousands of deaths each year.
The chronic failure to close that gap, confirmed by European
Commission research, has drawn unfavourable comparisons with
Washington's track record in policing business. U.S. authorities
have recently seized the initiative in bank rate-rigging and
sports corruption investigations.
Europe's regulatory lapse has also handed talking points to
anti-EU politicians while disappointing supporters of European
integration, like Dutch Liberal Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy.
"The U.S. has a huge advantage in having its own independent
authority, which is something we lack here," the member of the
European Parliament said. "We have to create strong, independent
surveillance."
VW's banned "defeat device" affected 8 million cars in
Europe, the carmaker said in a letter to German lawmakers. Some
480,000 of its U.S. vehicles were affected.
Real-world NOx testing is due to begin early next year, with
its results coming into play in late 2017, seven years after the
European Commission announced the initiative.
The stakes are high for the European car industry, which
employs 3 million manufacturing workers and faces a potential
bill for billions of euros if forced to make big, sudden changes
to its latest "Euro 6" diesel technology.
The Commission's current proposals would require about one
in ten currently certified car model types to be retired or
significantly altered before the end of their lifespans,
according to officials.
In the VW scandal's aftermath, EU Industry Commissioner
Elizbieta Bienkowska said the political will now existed for
speedy implementation of the new test regime, while pledging
"zero tolerance" of fraud.
But while Britain, France and Italy support the new testing
plans, one Commission official said, Germany, Austria and a
handful of Eastern European carmaking countries are backing the
industry's rearguard action to water them down.
German diplomats declined to comment. The auto industry has
one of Europe's most powerful lobbies, thanks in large part to
its steadfast support from Berlin.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has weighed in before to defend
German automakers at EU level, notably in 2013 over future
carbon emissions cuts. This time, however, her government's
stance is attracting more criticism at home.
"Consumer deception is no trivial offence," Germany's VZBV
umbrella group of consumer organisations said after the VW
scandal broke, echoing environmentalists' longstanding calls for
tougher EU tests.
"Until now the German auto industry has been handled with
kid gloves by politicians and the authorities," it said.
GIFT TO EU CRITICS
Through their Brussels lobby group, ACEA, the carmakers
argue that they should be allowed to continue overshooting the
80 milligramme/kilometre NOx limit by 70 percent, to account for
real-world testing inaccuracies, according to an Oct. 1
presentation seen by Reuters.
An ACEA spokeswoman said it was "too early in the process to
confirm or comment on hypothetical figures". A Commission
spokeswoman also declined to discuss proposals in detail.
In a letter, seen by Reuters, to ministers and EU officials,
however, current ACEA chairman and Renault Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said that no significant progress on NOx
was possible before 2019.
The Commission is proposing that real-world NOx readings be
allowed to exceed the limit by a more modest 20 percent after a
two-year transition period at 60 percent, EU officials said. No
agreement was expected during Tuesday's seven-hour meeting.
Whatever the eventual deal on emissions testing, the
cheating by Volkswagen and its exposure by U.S. authorities are
a gift to EU critics across the 28-member bloc.
"The Volkswagen scandal shows the European rules don't
work," said Owen Paterson, a British Conservative former
environment minister who is calling for the country's EU exit in
an impending referendum.
"The EU has completely failed here - and people have been
poisoned."
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Guy
Faulconbridge in Manchester, Caroline Copley in Berlin and
Gilles Guillaume in Paris)