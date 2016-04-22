(Repeats with no changes)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 21 European owners of
Volkswagen cars read the details of a deal to
compensate U.S. drivers for the diesel emissions scandal with
frustration as their wait for settlement enters its eighth
month.
European lawyers say their clients deserve a similar offer
to the one that was announced by a U.S. judge on Thursday and
includes buybacks or possible fixes at an estimated cost to VW
of more than $10 billion.
VW has said about 11 million cars worldwide were fitted with
software to cheat diesel emissions tests that are designed to
limit car fumes blamed for respiratory diseases and global
pollution.
The U.S. buyback and compensation deal was announced against
the background of speculation that VW would be unable to fix the
cars to comply with stringent U.S. emissions regulations, one
lawyer said.
In contrast, VW promised drivers in Europe, where emissions
limits are more lax and where many drivers bought the cars for
the German manufacturer's green credentials, a quick software
fix from January that it said could even make their cars more
efficient.
But with Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority still
examining the plan - and other authorities still investigating -
a solution is elusive.
"European VW owners now have no clarity about when their
cars will be fixed, as the timetable that was originally
published is out of time now," said one UK lawyer, who is
representing thousands of UK drivers.
"And all the time, people are trying to sell their cars and
saying anecdotally they are not selling them for as much as
hoped ... It is annoying."
Companies facing lawsuits are under greater pressure to
reach a settlement in the United States because of far greater
potential legal costs.
VW said it was focussed on all of its customers.
"To us, the customer is always key. We are taking care of
every customer. In the U.S., circumstances are more complex and
emission rules more strict than in Europe and the rest of the
world," a spokesman said in emailed comments.
"We are currently working on a package for all affected
markets and customers to make the refitting (of cars) as
pleasant as possible for our customers."
SECOND CLASS CITIZENS
German and British lawyers, representing thousands of
European drivers, said on Thursday their clients deserved the
same deal.
"It cannot be that German clients are treated as second
class clients," said Julius Reiter, a lawyer with
Duesseldorf-based firm Baum Reiter & Collegen.
"They are the backbone of the company."
Lawyers in the UK, who have been writing to VW for over six
months asking for reparations for customers, said the U.S. deal
strengthened the resolve of their clients to battle for redress.
Bozena Michalowska, a partner at law firm Leigh Day who has
been contacted by more than 9,500 UK drivers, said she expected
to file a lawsuit "probably within a month" on behalf of clients
who she said were being treated with contempt.
"Why are vehicle owners in the UK being treated
differently?" she asked. "The majority of our clients chose
their car because of its environmental credentials. They are
angry that they have been lied to."
Klaus Mueller, the head of the Federation of German Consumer
Organisations (VZBV), also urged VW to either buy back affected
German cars or offer consumers damages of 1,000 euros ($1,140).
The company also faces a handful of investor lawsuits in
Europe that allege, in part, that it failed to publish market
sensitive information in a timely way.
VW, which has blamed the scandal on a small cadre of
low-level employees, has said it believes its management board
fulfilled its disclosure obligations under German capital
markets law and that German investor lawsuits are without merit.
