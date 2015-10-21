BERLIN Oct 21 A file on Volkswagen's
emissions scandal went missing earlier in October, a
spokeswoman for the German state of Lower Saxony said on
Wednesday, but added that it did not contain any documents from
the supervisory board.
The spokeswoman said the file, which contained printouts and
duplicates of documents most of which are available online, as
well as in-house notes on legal questions, was last seen on Oct.
9 and noted as missing on Oct. 12.
Although the loss of the file is "annoying", it is not
"highly problematic," the spokeswoman said.
She said the state chancellery had reported a criminal
offence and had interviewed several employees to see whether
they had noticed anything unusual, but this had not led to any
concrete results.
Bild daily had reported previously that a "secret file" on
VW had gone missing.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)