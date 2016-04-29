FRANKFURT, April 29 German transport minister
Alexander Dobrindt urged foreign carmakers and vehicle testing
authorities to cooperate with Germany to clamp down on diesel
emissions by issuing wider recalls, German daily newspaper
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
Germany's motor transport authority KBA conducted blanket
tests of foreign and domestic car brands in the wake of
Volkswagen's vehicle emissions-test cheating, but
found many foreign car brands also showed high pollution levels.
Following the KBA vehicle tests, Germany's top manufacturers
agreed to recall 630,000 vehicles to tweak diesel engine
software technology blamed for causing high
pollution.
While Germany's KBA has the authority to order a recall of
vehicles which were given pan-European road certification via
German channels, it relies on the cooperation of foreign
authorities to chase down vehicles from foreign car brands which
may have gained pan-European road worthiness certification via
other markets.
"We are in contact with all the relevant authorities. I
expect that they too will clamp down as we did, and demand
recalls," Dobrindt is quoted telling the paper.
If authorities in foreign countries fail to respond to
German requests for recalls of vehicles with excessive pollution
levels, Germany will go public with some of the results, the
paper said.
"I will talk to my international colleagues. Should a
voluntary recall fail, we will discuss the matter publicly",
Dobrindt told the paper.
