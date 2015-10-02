(Adds details, background)
PARIS Oct 2 The Paris Prosecutor has opened a
preliminary inquiry into suspected "aggravated deception" by
Volkswagen, an official from the Prosecutor's office
told Reuters on Friday.
The move adds to the legal burden the German carmaker faces
after U.S. investigators found that it had rigged vehicle
pollution emissions tests.
France's consumer protection code allows for prison
sentences of five years and a fine of 600,000 euros
($669,600.00) for aggravated deception, the Prosecutor's office
said.
French consumer protection and fraud control authorities
have launched a separate investigation on whether VW cheated on
emissions focusing in particular on vehicles software devices.
The results of that probe, which is not a penal
investigation, are expected in November or December.
Volkswagen has said there were 946,092 vehicles in France
equipped with the EA 189 engines affected by the emissions data
manipulation carried out by the company worldwide.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbé; Editing by Donomique Vidalon and
Andrew Callus)