PARIS, April 28 Some cars on French roads do not
meet carbon dioxide limits, but the French government said on
Thursday it had not found any equipped with software to cheat
pollution tests.
French Ecology minister Segolene Royal ordered tests on a
random sample of about 100 diesel cars last year after Germany's
Volkswagen admitted that 11 million of its diesel
vehicles had "defeat devices" which allowed them to meet
emissions rules in test conditions.
"Tests conducted in France on 52 vehicles from 15 different
brands showed no cheating device. However, the tests highlighted
significantly higher emissions (in CO2 and Nox) in real traffic
conditions," the Ecology ministry said.
The ministry said the vehicles that had failed to comply
fully with French emissions regulations were made by Renault
, Fiat, Mercedes, Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot
Citroen, Nissan, Opel and Ford.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alexander Smith)