GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar edge higher ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
* Crude rises despite bearish inventory data (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
BERLIN Oct 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday that he did not think the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen would permanently damage the German economy.
Asked whether the VW crisis would hit the economic outlook for Germany, Europe's largest economy, Gabriel said: "No, I do not expect the problems at Volkswagen to have lasting effects on the German economy." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Crude rises despite bearish inventory data (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
PARIS, April 6 The board of French power utility EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good, a trade union official said.