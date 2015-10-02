MADRID Oct 2 An investigation into the
emissions fixing scandal at the car firm Volkswagen
should not turn in to a campaign against the industry as a
whole, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday at a
conference in Madrid.
An in-depth investigation in to VW, after it was found using
software in its cars which falsified gas emission data, was
preferable to a quick audit, Gabriel said.
Volkswagen's employees, which number more than half a
million worldwide, should not be made to pay the price for the
scandal, he said.
