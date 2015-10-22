BERLIN Oct 22 Germany's Transport Minister is considering additional measures to support electric vehicles, a German newspaper reported on Thursday, as the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal ignites a debate over how to put more e-cars on the road.

Citing government sources, the Rheinische Post said Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt was examining the possibility of building 10,000 further charging stations.

Such a programme would cost around 100 million euros ($113 million) and would be intended to be split between public and private investment, the paper said.

The German government is due to fall far short of its target to put 1 million electric cars on the road by 2020. Sales in Germany totalled no more than 19,000 last year.

Many consumers are put off by the limited driving range of electric cars, as well as the scarcity of charging stations. At the end of 2014, there were only 2,400 charging stations and around 100 fast-charging points in Germany.

Following the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, calls have grown for more government support for electric vehicles. Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks last week called for a binding quota for electric cars, with Hendricks also saying there should be a government subsidy for buying such vehicles. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Holmes)