BERLIN Oct 14 German Environment Minister
Barbara Hendricks is calling for tougher emissions regulations
and tests due to the diesel emissions scandal at German carmaker
Volkswagen, newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported
on Wednesday.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, admitted last month
that it had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive
U.S. regulators about the true level of their toxic emissions,
leading to a backlash against diesel motors.
The newspaper cited a position paper in which Hendricks, a
member of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior coalition partner
to Merkel's conservatives, said emission limits needed to be "so
exacting in future that diesel will really be cleaner due to
them".
She added: "Companies need to learn that in the long-term
they can't evade environmental protection, which is necessary."
Diesel vehicles have been encouraged in some European
markets because they can produce less carbon dioxide -- a major
greenhouse gas -- than gasoline vehicles. However, they can also
produce higher levels of nitrous oxides (NOx), which are harmful
to human health.
Hendricks said diesel engines could only have a future if
the industry could prove that it could "make them really clean".
She called for Europe-wide tests under real conditions and
said these needed to ensure that vehicles are built in such a
way that they stick to low emissions on the streets.
The costs for the system of checks would have to be borne by
the manufacturers, she said.
Hendricks also said that municipalities should, in future,
be able to prevent vehicles from going on the road if the level
of nitrous oxides they emitted were too high.
