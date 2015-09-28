BERLIN, Sept 28 The scandal surrounding
Volkswagen's cheating on diesel emissions tests has
damaged the image of the company but will not undermine German
influence in Brussels, Europe's Economic Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said on Monday.
Asked about the impact of the scandal at a conference in
Berlin, Moscovici said: "It does damage to the image of the
company itself, it raises questions about broader issues ... but
it will not limit German influence at all in Brussels."
He said he was certain that VW would recover from the
crisis, adding that transparency from the company was important
to achieve this.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)