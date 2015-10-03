* Germany celebrates 25 years of unity as EU's central power
* Merkel, Hollande to reprise Kohl-Mitterrand 1989 address
* German actions on euro, refugees, pollution annoy some
* Backlash over emissions cheating shows need for allies
By Alastair Macdonald, Barbara Lewis and Tom Körkemeier
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Nazi swastikas billowing under
the triumphal arch that overlooks Brussels' European Union
district drew the odd gasp from guests of Berlin's EU mission at
an evening to celebrate 25 years since German reunification.
The image was fleeting, a prologue to a sound-and-light show
that was a German 'thank you' for peace and unity with fellow
Europeans since the Berlin Wall fell. But as it fetes the merger
of East and West on Oct. 3, 1990, that made Germany the Union's
dominant power, the flashback was a reminder of its struggles to
reassure neighbours who again wonder if Berlin can be trusted.
Today's rows, over refugees, austerity or Volkswagen cars,
are a world away from Europe's bloody 20th century. But recent
events have raised new questions about German fair play and
credibility, putting pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to win
back EU allies as a series of crises saps her support at home.
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande will attend
the European Parliament together on Wednesday, symbolically
reprising a visit by their predecessors Helmut Kohl and Francois
Mitterrand to the Strasbourg assembly after the Wall came down
in 1989 and Europe began to fret about a reunited Germany.
"Germany was always the linchpin in compromises," Fabian
Zuleeg, who runs the European Policy Centre think-tank, said of
the EU's early decades. "Now Germany will closely consider what
is our national interest and then act accordingly. It's changing
the whole dynamics of decision-making at a European level.
"What we are seeing is Germany behaving much more like other
countries. But because it's Germany, it has a different impact."
A reunited population gave Germany clout in Brussels greater
than former peers France, Britain and Italy. Economic power in
the euro, once seen in Paris as a tool to rein in Berlin, and a
new self-confidence have seen Germany eclipse struggling EU
co-founder France in a bloc whose centre of gravity has shifted
firmly eastward with the accession of new ex-communist members.
No one suggests Berlin's EU leverage -- via voting weights,
cash and Germans in key posts -- has been put at risk by its
handling of crises on Greek debt and migrants or by misdeeds at
its flagship Volkswagen car manufacturer that have highlighted
single-minded German stonewalling of EU anti-pollution measures.
Yet each of these three dramas over the past few months has
been a reminder of the limitations even Merkel faces unless she
can build substantial consensus across the 28-nation Union.
CRISES, THEN SCANDAL
In the crisis over Greece's debt, it was Athens which ended
up isolated. But Germany's handling of the negotiations, whether
in its hard line on austerity measures or even in its occasional
hints at compromise, drew plenty of grumbling around the bloc.
Migration has proven even more divisive. Merkel's unilateral
suspension of EU rules to offer a welcome to Syrian refugees
angered neighbours who accused her of encouraging the migrants'
treks across Europe.
A poisonous row in which national quotas for taking refugees
-- a key German demand -- were imposed by majority vote has also
raised questions about Berlin's will to build EU consensus.
But for some in Brussels the Volkswagen scandal, while its
full extent remains unclear, could have most impact by
stiffening resistance to Berlin's efforts to shield its key
industries from more rapid environmental protection legislation
and, more broadly, by calling into question the credibility of
German leadership.
The admission last month by Volkswagen, Europe's largest
carmaker, that it cheated diesel emissions tests has rocked the
global auto industry and the German establishment.
"You can't get more German than Volkswagen," one senior EU
diplomat said. "Berlin has thrown its weight about in Brussels
to protect these manufacturers and now this. It's very bad.
People are angry. They can't get things all their way again."
Privately, diplomats from other states and some EU officials
have said the scandal could strengthen their hand against
Berlin, though there is also concern that it weakens the EU's
collective claim to global leadership on environmental policy.
Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian former IBM executive who is a
leading Greens member of the European Parliament, said cheating
by a company so close to the German state showed a degree of
hypocrisy and could strengthen resistance to Berlin's interests.
"Germany had a renewed assertiveness that it did not have
before reunification. The weight of World War Two was now gone
and rightly so," Lamberts said. But he added: "Germany was a
hegemon because other member states allowed it to be. Germany
was lecturing Greece ... Germany has to stop lecturing."
Pierre Moscovici, a former French finance minister and now
economics commissioner on the EU executive, publicly dismissed
suggestions the Volkswagen case weakened Germany in the bloc.
"It does damage to the image of the company itself. It
raises questions about broader issues," he said in Berlin. "But
it will not limit German influence at all in Brussels."
FRIENDS IN NEED
David Marsh of the OMFIF think-tank said a loss of trust in
Germany in some areas could dent its authority elsewhere.
"Trust is a valuable commodity," he wrote. "If the Germans
disregard their own rules in environmental technology, other
people are not likely to heed Germanic strictures in economics.
"In forthcoming discussions about austerity throughout
Europe, heads of government and finance ministers will find
themselves talking, however improbably, about diesel emissions."
German officials are at pains to stress their reluctance to
strong-arm EU partners.
"Germany is in the driver's seat because we're the biggest
country, the richest country," Merkel's European affairs
minister Michael Roth said in Brussels.
"We have to take responsibility," he said with particular
reference to the refugee crisis. But he added: "I don't want to
blackmail our partners ... Germany should not be too tough."
Merkel herself will have an opportunity in Strasbourg to
talk up that cooperative spirit and partnership with France.
Officials say her joint address with Hollande was long planned
-- though it was only squeezed into the assembly's public agenda
just after the Volkswagen scandal broke two weeks ago.
"Germany is completely committed to defending European
unity," the parliament's German speaker, Martin Schulz, assured
the crowd at the Brussels reunification party. He singled out
Hungary, Merkel's bete noire in the migration crisis, to thank
for its role in prising open the Iron Curtain in summer 1989.
And as Germans celebrate their unity this weekend, they can
expect to hear more encouragement to remember their neighbours.
"Germany has to accept that ... it cannot get everything it
wants," said the EPC's Zuleeg, warning that a resort to
outvoting smaller countries on sensitive issues such as
immigration was fuelling a "general breakdown of trust".
"While it may be possible to throw your weight around, in
the long run that's not the best way of advancing German
interests ... You need friends at the European level."
