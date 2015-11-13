DORTMUND Nov 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for far-reaching cultural change at Volkswagen following revelations it manipulated diesel and carbon dioxide emissions.

The company must "leave no stone unturned and position itself anew," Gabriel, who is also Vice Chancellor, said at a discussion event in Dortmund on Friday.

He added the culture of "doesn't work, doesn't exist, black and white, good and bad," that existed at the German carmaker needed to change.

He also said the Porsche and Piech families, which own a majority of voting rights in the carmaker, had created structures at Volkswagen that were no longer right for a global company.

Europe's largest carmaker has been making slow progress in finding out who had knowledge of the rigging of diesel emissions tests two months after the manipulations became public in the United States. Earlier this month, it also admitted to cheating on carbon dioxide emissions certifications. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)