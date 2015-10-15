(Recasts with latest comments from minister)
BERLIN Oct 15 German Environment Minister
Barbara Hendricks said on Thursday higher taxes for diesel
vehicles were not on the political agenda, hours after she had
suggested Berlin should think about ending tax breaks on diesel
cars and promoting electric ones.
"For me, higher taxes for diesel vehicles are not on the
political agenda," Hendricks said in a statement, adding that a
"demonisation of the diesel technology" would be a wrong
reaction to the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
Only a few hours earlier, Hendricks had suggested in a
television interview that Berlin should think about ending tax
breaks for diesel fuel and set more incentives for consumers to
buy electric cars.
"That's an idea we should consider," Hendricks told
broadcaster ZDF, adding the government could also increase taxes
for cars with relatively high fuel usage.
Hendricks said in her later statement: "My comments on ZDF
television's morning programme... have led to misunderstanding."
The French prime minister's office said on Wednesday Paris
was planning to reduce a tax break on diesel fuel.
Hendricks told ZDF Berlin was still aiming to get one
million electric cars on German roads by 2020.
"But if we want to come closer to that goal, we really have
to do something," said Hendricks, a member of the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior coalition partner to Chancellor Angela
Merkel Christian Democrats (CDU).
Hendricks and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel have called
for a binding quota for electric cars, with Hendricks also
calling for a government subsidy for buying such vehicles.
Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen admitted last month it
had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S.
regulators about the true level of their toxic emissions,
leading to a backlash against diesel motors.
