Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN Oct 7 Volkswagen has assured the German Transport Ministry that it will meet Wednesday's deadline to spell out plans on how to make its diesel vehicles comply with emissions laws, a spokesman for the ministry said.
VW is due to report to the KBA, the federal transport authority.
"Yesterday, VW among others assured us that the letter will be handed into the KBA on time," the spokesman told a regular government news conference. "It has still not been handed it but we expect it today," he added.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and David Stamp; Writing by Caroline Copley; editing by David Stamp)
MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm which the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.