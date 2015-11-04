BERLIN Nov 4 Germany expects Volkswagen to clear up the latest irregularities in a transparent way, adding the carmaker needs to set up new structures to ensure that such a scandal does not happen again, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"VW has a duty to clear this up transparently and comprehensively," Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

"The chancellor has said several times in the past she expects future structures to stop something like this from happening again. It's important to create structures to avoid such cases," he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)