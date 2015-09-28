BERLIN, Sept 28 The German government had no
prior information about rigged diesel emissions tests at
carmaker Volkswagen before the story broke earlier
this month, a spokesman said on Monday.
"The transport minister found out about the allegations of
manipulation the weekend before last. We had no previous
knowledge that this system was being used," a transport ministry
spokesman told a government news conference.
The spokesman also confirmed that Germany's KBA watchdog had
set an Oct. 7 deadline for the company to present a plan to
bring diesel emissions into line with the law in Germany.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Michelle Martin)