* German carmakers offer to recall 630,000 cars
* Opel, Mercedes, Audi and VW hit by recall - official
* Daimler said U.S. Department of Justice asks for probe
* Daimler says is fully cooperating with authorities
(Adds detail, background)
By Markus Wacket and Edward Taylor
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 22 Volkswagen's
emissions-test cheating scandal spilled over to the
wider car industry on Friday as Germany's top manufacturers
agreed to recall 630,000 vehicles to tweak diesel engine
software technology blamed for causing high pollution.
As part of a widening clampdown on health-threatening
nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, Porsche, Volkswagen, Opel, Audi
and Mercedes diesel cars will be recalled to fix engine
management systems, a German government official said.
BMW, which invested in fuel saving technologies
earlier than most rivals, was not part of the recall, the
official said.
Engine management systems and software have come under
scrutiny ever since Volkswagen (VW) in September admitted it had
installed programmes which cheat diesel emissions tests.
Late on Thursday, VW agreed a framework settlement with the
U.S. Justice Department, state of California, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Trade Commission, as
well as lawyers for car owners who filed class action civil
lawsuits.
Though no other carmaker has been found to use so-called
"defeat devices", regulators and environmental groups have
criticised the widespread use of engine management systems which
switch off emissions treatment in order to improve engine
performance and increase the interval between services.
European tests have found several carmakers using a legal
loophole allowing them to throttle back emissions treatments
under certain circumstances, ostensibly to protect engines.
Following extensive testing, the German motor transport
authority KBA questioned whether the use of this loophole was
always justified and necessary, the German official said.
DAIMLER
Separately, Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler
said late Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) had
asked it to investigate its emissions certification process for
vehicles.
Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber declined to elaborate on
what prompted the investigation when the company published
earnings for the first three months of the year on Friday.
"We cannot go into details," he told reporters as Daimler
said first-quarter operating profit fell 9 percent, hit by
launch costs for its new E-Class and currency swings.
Daimler said on Thursday it was cooperating with U.S.
authorities. "Daimler will consequently investigate possible
indications of irregularities and of course take all necessary
actions," it said.
Daimler had previously told analysts at BNP Paribas it had
suffered delays in getting emissions certification for some
variants of the GLS and GLC sports utility vehicles, a function
of additional scrutiny in the aftermath of the VW scandal.
It was not immediately clear what had triggered the DoJ
intervention. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in
February it had requested information from Daimler in light of a
lawsuit filed by U.S. Mercedes owners but had not opened an
official investigation.
Daimler on Friday reiterated it considered the class action
suits to be without merit, adding the company would defend
itself with all available legal means.
Rival VW has been plunged into deep crisis by its diesel
emissions scandal. Seeking to move on, it has proposed fixing or
buying back about half a million polluting cars in the United
States at a likely cost of more than $10 billion.
There are still many questions hanging over VW, however,
including who was responsible for the test cheating and whether
customers elsewhere will be offered the same compensation that
will be available in the United States.
A spokesman for the German justice ministry said on Friday
VW customers in the country should not necessarily expect the
same deal.
In a further sign of a widening clampdown, facilities run by
France's Peugeot Citroen and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors
Corp were searched on Thursday by local officials
investigating fuel efficiency and pollution levels.
(Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)