WASHINGTON Oct 7 Volkswagen AG's U.S. chief pledged to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the German carmaker's emissions scandal but offered little insight into what led to the crisis.

In written testimony submitted to a House oversight panel a day ahead of a Thursday hearing, Volkswagen America President and Chief Executive Michael Horn said the carmaker's top priority is to develop a remedy for consumers, saying the scandal affected three groups of vehicles that would each require its own fix. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernard Orr)