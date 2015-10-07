(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that VW has
withdrawn its certification application, not a software feature)
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Volkswagen AG has
withdrawn its U.S. certification application for some model year
2016 vehicles over a software feature that should have been
disclosed to regulators as an auxiliary emissions control
device, the company's U.S. chief said on Wednesday.
In written testimony submitted to a House oversight panel a
day ahead of a Thursday hearing, Volkswagen America President
and Chief Executive Michael Horn said the software requires
approval from U.S. and California regulators as part of the
process that certifies vehicles for sale in the United States.
"We are working with the agencies to continue the
certification process," he said.
The testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee
on Oversight and Investigations marks the latest disclosure of
the Volkswagen scandal that began after the carmaker admitted to
regulators that it used a software defeat device to evade U.S.
emissions testing.
Horn's remarks provided no further details and offered House
investigators little new information about what led to the
scandal and how Volkswagen intends to resolve it, as the company
conducts its own external investigation.
"Any information developed at this stage is preliminary. We
ask for your understanding as we complete this work," the
Volkswagen executive said in the written testimony.
He pledged to cooperate fully with the committee but said
Volkswagen's first priority is to develop a remedy for
consumers.
"There are three groups of vehicles involved ... Each will
require a different remedy, but these remedies can only be our
first step for our customers," Horn said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernard Orr)