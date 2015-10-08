BUDAPEST Oct 8 Volkswagen made about 3 million of the diesel engines at the heart of an emissions scandal at its Hungarian Audi plant between 2008 and 2015, Audi said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Audi said the EA 189 type engine was being phased out so production levels at the Hungarian plant in Gyor would not be affected. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke)