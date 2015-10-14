UPDATE 6-Pirates hijack Indian vessel off coast of Somalia
* Pirates mounted more than 200 hijacks in 2011 (Add regional official comment)
BERLIN Oct 14 Volkswagen denied a report by German magazine Der Spiegel on Wednesday that had said at least 30 managers at the carmaker were involved in rigging diesel emission test results.
"This number is completely unfounded," a spokesman at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Pirates mounted more than 200 hijacks in 2011 (Add regional official comment)
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of European markets, oil settlement prices)