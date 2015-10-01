BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
BERLIN/HAMBURG Oct 1 Volkswagen is set to name Frank Witter as its new chief financial officer, replacing Hans Dieter Poetsch, who is due to join the supervisory board next month, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Witter, 56, has been chief executive of Volkswagen Financial Services for seven years.
He will take over the CFO job just as Volkswagen faces the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history, after it admitted to having rigged emissions tests, sparking a plunge in its shares by more than a third in value and forcing out long-time chief executive Martin Winterkorn. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.