BERLIN Oct 8 Volkswagen said it is
still examining whether and to what extent its cheating software
installed in about 8 million cars in Europe functions illegally.
VW said on Thursday it is still unclear whether the
emissions-control software was illegal under European rules but
added the software is capable of recognising whether cars are
undergoing laboratory dynamometer testing.
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier on Thursday
that the software used to rig emissions tests in the United
States was also switched on in diesel cars in Europe, citing a
company spokesman.
"We are working intensely on technical solutions," a VW
spokesman said in response to the report. "For that reason,
questions posed at this point of time are speculative."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Stamp)