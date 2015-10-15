BERLIN/MUNICH Oct 15 Volkswagen has suspended the head of its main transmissions plant as it presses on with an investigation into who was responsible for cheating on diesel emissions tests, two people familiar with the matter said.

Falko Rudolph, head of VW's factory in Kassel, Germany, has been suspended after being questioned by internal investigators last week, one of the people told Reuters on Thursday.

Rudolph, who previously ran VW's main engines plant in Salzgitter, oversaw the development of diesel engines at VW between 2006 and 2010. His suspension was reported earlier on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.

VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)