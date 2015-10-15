BERLIN/MUNICH Oct 15 Volkswagen has
suspended the head of its main transmissions plant as it presses
on with an investigation into who was responsible for cheating
on diesel emissions tests, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Falko Rudolph, head of VW's factory in Kassel, Germany, has
been suspended after being questioned by internal investigators
last week, one of the people told Reuters on Thursday.
Rudolph, who previously ran VW's main engines plant in
Salzgitter, oversaw the development of diesel engines at VW
between 2006 and 2010. His suspension was reported earlier on
Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.
VW declined to comment.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)